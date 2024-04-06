New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party's national president, Jagat Prakash Nadda, remembered on Saturday the BJP's stalwarts and paid respect to them on the occasion of the party's foundation day.

JP Nadda also wished all party workers and said the party is moving ahead on the path of unprecedented victory in the upcoming general elections.

Formed on April 6, 1980, the BJP is celebrating its 44th foundation day today.

In a post on X, Nadda said, "On the foundation day of the Bharatiya Janata Party, I pay my respects to all my senior leaders, who gave the organization nationwide expansion through their sacrifice, dedication and hard work. On this occasion, heartiest wishes of the foundation day to all the workers."

"Under the leadership of the respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, all the BJP workers are moving ahead on the path of unprecedented victory in the upcoming general elections with the resolve to build a developed India," the BJP chief said in his post.

"In the last 10 years, Modiji's policies have brought positive changes in the lives of people. I call upon each of our workers to sacrifice their duties for the overall progress of Mother India," he added.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Amit Shah also extended wishes to party workers on the occasion.

"Best wishes to all the workers on the foundation day of Bharatiya Janata Party. I salute the countless workers who have dedicated their lives in the journey of making @BJP4India the world's largest political party. With unwavering dedication towards the organization, loyalty towards work and the resolve to build the nation, the dedicated workers working day and night have made BJP a powerful medium of hope and aspiration of crores of countrymen. Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, BJP is helping in building a developed India by becoming synonymous with poor welfare, reconstruction of cultural heritage and respect for women," Shah said in a post on 'X'.

Another party leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, extending his wishes, said, "Heartiest greetings on the foundation day of BJP. I congratulate all the party workers, who on the basis of their tireless hard work have made BJP the number one political party not only in India but in the world." "Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi BJP is moving ahead with the resolution of a developed India. We are getting the blessings of the people in this noble task. #JaiBharat #JaiBhajpa."

Formed on April 6, 1980, the BJP is the world's largest party at present. The origins of the party date back to the Bharatiya Jan Sangh, which was formed in 1951 by Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. (ANI)

