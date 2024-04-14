Itanagar, Apr 14 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has praised the BJP manifesto, asserting that the party's 'Sankalp Patra' guarantees comprehensive development under Modi's leadership.

Modi on Sunday released the BJP's Lok Sabha poll manifesto, outlining his vision for 'Viksit Bharat' as he exhorted people to give another mandate to his party to shape India's 'destiny' for the next 1,000 years.

"The manifesto released today by @BJP4India, further ascertains Modi's guarantee for comprehensive development towards making of Viksit Bharat," Khandu posted on X.

"#ModiKiGuarantee means all-round, inclusive development of the country," the chief minister said.

Khandu highlighted India's unprecedented growth in the past decade and credited the Prime Minister's leadership for taking several groundbreaking steps to improve the living standards of the poor, farmers, and marginalised communities.

"Transformative initiatives like the Food Security Scheme, Ayushman Bharat, Swavalamban Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maandhan Yojana have brought benefits to millions of impoverished people. Farmers have been empowered through schemes like PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi, crop insurance and increased crop values," the chief minister said in another social media post.

With Modi 3.0, there's a renewed commitment to further accelerate efforts towards the empowerment of the underprivileged, farmers, women, youth and elderly, Khandu added.

