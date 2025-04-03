New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Thursday criticised the BJP over the Waqf Amendment Bill, saying that their modus operandi is to keep the Muslim issue burning for their political gains.

Speaking to ANI, Sibal said, "What has their politics since 2014 been? They talk about Love Jihad, flood jihad, 'thook' jihad, and the UCC. Their modus operandi is to keep the Muslim issue burning for their political gains."

He added that if the BJP want to make changes, they should do so in the Hindu Code Bill.

"The 1995 Waqf Bill gave reservation to a minimum of 2 women in the Waqf Board, and this bill gives reservation to a maximum of two women. If they want to make changes, they should do so in the Hindu Code Bill. If the property belongs to me, how can someone usurp it? If it is usurped, then it cannot be called Waqf. If I give away half of my properties to Waqf, no one should have a problem with that," Sibal said.

The Lok Sabha passed the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 after a marathon and heated debate. During this debate, members of the INDIA bloc fiercely opposed the legislation, while the BJP and its allies strongly supported it, saying it would bring transparency and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards.

The House sat beyond midnight to pass the legislation. Speaker Om Birla later announced the division's result. "Subject to correction, Ayes 288, Noes 232. The majority is in favour of the proposal," he said.

The government introduced the revised bill after incorporating the recommendations of the Joint Parliamentary Committee, which examined the legislation introduced in August last year. The bill seeks to amend the Act of 1995 and improve the administration and management of waqf properties in India.

It aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, improving the registration process and increasing the role of technology in managing waqf records. (ANI)

