New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): BJP candidate Pravesh Verma has filed a complaint with the Election Commission against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal accusing him of violating the model code of conduct (MCC) in the New Delhi assembly constituency.

Verma, who is contesting against Kejriwal, has accused the former Delhi chief minister of distributing chairs in New Delhi from the funds received from Punjab.

Speaking to ANI, Verma said, "The 'accused' Arvind Kejriwal who was MLA from here and also the CM - he didn't do any work. But, when MCC is in effect - the way he has started distributing chairs using the money from Punjab - I have filed a complaint to the Election Commission and I hope they will take appropriate action."

Congress has fielded Sandeep Dikshit from the seat.

Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force in the national capital on January 8, after the Election Commission of India announced the dates for the Assembly polls in Delhi.

Earlier today, BJP alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party, which once claimed it would not allow criminals in the assembly to ensure the passage of strict laws, had fielded the highest number of candidates with criminal records.

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Aam Aadmi Party used to say that they do not want criminals in their assembly because criminals will not be able to pass important and strict laws. But when the list (of candidates) was released, it was found that the Aam Aadmi Party has the highest number of people with criminal records nearly 60%, followed by Congress. This means that Aam Aadmi Party has taken a U-turn once again."

A total of 699 candidates are in the fray for the 70 assembly seats in Delhi in the elections to be held on February 5; counting of votes will take place on February 8.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections by winning 67 and 62 seats respectively out of a total of 70 seats while the BJP got only three and eight seats. (ANI)

