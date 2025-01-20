Bulandshahr, Jan 20 (PTI) Amid social media outrage over a widely-circulated video purporting to show a car running over a puppy in this Uttar Pradesh district, police on Monday detained the accused.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Rijul said, "A video from Bulandshahr surfaced online, showing a car deliberately running over a puppy. Taking immediate cognisance, the accused was taken into custody."

Also Read | January 21 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 21.

The accused is a 70-year-old retired police officer, investigations revealed.

An FIR has been registered at Kotwali Dehat under provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and evidence is being collected for further legal action, Rijul said.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission for Pensioners: What Will Be Minimum Pension if Fitment Factor Raised to 2.86? Check Details Here.

The alleged incident drew widespread condemnation, with animal rights activists and social media users calling for stringent punishment for the accused.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)