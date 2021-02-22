Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 21 (ANI): Amid political turmoil in Puducherry, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Sunday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) politics of money and muscle power are a threat to the future.

When asked about the political crisis of Puducherry, Nath told media, "BJP's politics of money and muscle power are a threat for the future. Earlier the bypolls used to happen when there was a demise of an MLA or MP. After BJP came to power in 2014, such things are happening."

On Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's statement of is promoting the private sector, Kamal Nath said, "The government wants to bring agriculture in private sectors."

Refuting the news of shifting to national politics again, Nath said that he performs his responsibilities of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in Madhya Pradesh.

"Illegal mining, alcoholism, atrocities on women have become the system of government today. They have practiced politics at such a low level that common people think that all politicians are thieves. They have practiced trading of MLAs," he remarked, while speaking about State Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel.

Nath further mentioned that the objective of the Shivraj government's anti-mafia campaign is to target members of Congress instead of mafias. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)