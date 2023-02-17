Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 17 (ANI): Another controversy broke out within the Bharatiya Janata Party in Andhra Pradesh after Daggubati Purandeswari, daughter of former CM NTR, objected to her own party MP's remarks on YSR and NTR.

During the recent episode, BJP leader Purandeswari apparently countered BJP Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao's statement.

The incident was triggered after MP Narasimha Rao questioned the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government for not naming any district or university after social leader Vangaveeti Ranga and that he is seeing names of only 'two persons' (YSR and NTR).

"The Central government recently commemorated Rs 5 coin after NT Rama Rao, but nothing was done for Vangaveeti Mohan Ranga, who dedicated his life to the underprivileged class," the BJP MP said while speaking to media on Thursday.

He also said that this government should also name something after Ranga. "Only the two families [YSR and NTR] should be named for each scheme in the state?" he said.

Replying to it, Purandeswari took to Twitter and objected that it was only during Telugu Desam Party founder NTR's and YS Rajasekhar Reddy's regimes that better welfare schemes were implemented.

"If one brings recognition to Telugu race and provides real welfare to the poor -- 2 kg rice, pucca houses, Janata clothes, women's university, etc. to the people, the other Karu fee reimbursement, 108 free ambulance services provided by Arogyashri," she said in a tweet, adding that "not those two, but those great men." (ANI)

