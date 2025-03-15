New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): BJP National Spokesperson Shahzad Poonawalla has lashed out at the decision of the Karnataka cabinet for giving four percent reservation to the Muslim contractors in tenders.

He stated that the Congress party have broken every level of appeasement.

He alleged that the ones who talk about Constitution are giving reservations based on religion by going against BR Ambedkar.

Poonawalla further said that earlier it was believed that competent contractors would build bridges but now the people will have to see the person from which religion has built it.

"This represents Congress' Muslim League-Jinnah mindset. Now even contracts will be given based on religious lines?... We always feel that the contract of a road or a bridge should be given to the most competent contractor. Congress has a policy of Muslims first, vote bank first... SC, ST and OBC suffer in this; their share is given either in reservation or in such contracts", Poonawalla said to ANI on Saturday.

Furthermore, Shahzad Poonawalla highlighted the provision made for the Muslim community in the Karnataka state budget 2025-26 and said that it is just for the sake of vote bank politics.

"We saw Jinnah budget being presented by Congress, where a distinction is being made saying Muslims will get security training, Rs 50,000 for weddings, allowances and honorarium for spiritual leaders, money for Waqf and development of schools and scholarships in Muslim areas... PM Modi gives the benefit of his schemes to communities equally while the Congress government does vote bank politics...", Poonawalla added.

The Karnataka cabinet on Saturday approved an amendment to the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) Act which will aim to provide four percent reservation to Muslim contractors in tenders, official sources said.

Earlier on March 7, Chief Minsiter Siddaramaiah confirmed that four per cent of public works contracts will now be reserved for Muslims under a category called Category-II B, while presenting Karnataka government's Budget.

Reservation will be provided in the procurement of goods and services under various government departments, corporations, and institutions for suppliers belonging to SC, ST, Category-I, Category-II A, and Category-II B, up to Rs 1 crore, in which Category-II B refers to Muslims. (ANI)

