Itanagar, Jan 13 (PTI) Tame Phassang of BJP was named the new mayor of Itanagar, while Biri Basang of NPP will be his deputy, leaders of the two parties said after a meeting on Wednesday.

The decision was taken at the meeting after NPP supported BJP to secure a majority in the 19-member Itanagar Municipal Corporation, elections of which were held last month, they said.

The ruling BJP had won 10 seats in the elections, NPP bagged one, and opposition JD(U) got eight seats.

State BJP president Biyuram Waghe, NPP president Gicho Kabak and MLA Tapuk Taku, BJP Lok Sabha member Tapir Gao, among others, were present in the meeting.

During the meeting, the two parties discussed strategy under the North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) for NPP's support to the BJP for better governance, NPP vice president Nima Sangey said.

On the other side, BJP accepted NPP's proposal of appointing Basang as the deputy mayor, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)