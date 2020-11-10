Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 10 (ANI): As the counting for the by-polls in Madhya Pradesh began on Tuesday, BJP candidate and incumbent Minister Tulsiram Silawat is leading from Sanwer, as per the Election Commission data.

After the first round of counting, he is leading and has currently secured 5,426 votes, while Premchand Guddu of Congress is behind him with 3,013 votes. 46 votes have gone to NOTA.

Madhya Pradesh recorded 57.09 per cent polling till 5 pm for assembly by-election on 28 seats on Tuesday.

The highest voter turnout in the state was witnessed on Agar seat (80.46 per cent) while the lowest is in Sumaoli (41.79 per cent), as per the data provided by the Election Commission. (ANI)

