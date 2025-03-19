Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 19 (ANI): BJP Mahila Morcha National President Vanathi Srinivasan on Tuesday accused the ruling DMK government in Tamil Nadu of restricting political protests and detaining opposition leaders even before scheduled demonstrations.

Speaking to reporters, Srinivasan alleged that the DMK government had been systematically denying permission for political agitations, even in designated protest locations.

"In the last few months, we have seen a new trend by the ruling DMK government...whenever any issue related to law and order or any public issues and political parties approach, even in the permitted places, the government denies permission to have any agitations, lawful agitations, or dharna or whatever it is. But yesterday, some of the leaders were detained from their houses. Some of the leaders were arrested even before they reached the place where we declared the agitation," She said.

The Tamil Nadu BJP had planned a demonstration in front of the TASMAC headquarters, raising concerns over liquor policy and law enforcement.

She further added,"The new practice that is being adopted here by the ruling DMK government; they want to suppress the voices of the political parties, whoever is opposing them. The Tamil Nadu BJP has called for an agitation in front of the TASMAC headquarters. During the protest, the authorities have the right to arrest the cadres or leaders present there. However, yesterday, some leaders were detained in their homes, while others were arrested even before reaching the protest site."

On Monday, BJP Tamil Nadu President K Annamalai also slammed the state government, alleging that some police officials were acting as "stooges" of the DMK and behaving in a "shameful" manner.

Speaking to media, Annamalai said, "Some of the officers have become stooges of DMK. Instead of a Police uniform, they can wear a DMK dress and the DGP and Commissioner can do politics here. They want to please the Chief Minister from morning till evening. They have arrested many people. After 6 pm, you cannot keep females in detention, they kept them till 7 pm. We have to fight and come out because the Police's idea is how can anybody protest against DMK. I have a lot of respect for police but the behaviour of top police leadership is downright shameful."

He further claimed that the TASMAC is a burning issue which has persisted for three and a half years after DMK came to power.

The protest was organised at Chennai TASMAC headquarters. However, the police detained Soundararajan from her residence while placing other BJP leaders in the state including Vinoj P Selvam under house arrest. (ANI)

