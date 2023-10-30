New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): Senior BJP leader Vinay Sahasrabuddhe on Sunday said that the soil brought from all the 256 mandals at the conclusion of the campaign of 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' is a unique effort and despite different languages among the workers, their thinking is one.

Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Sunday symbolically received the Meri Mati Mera Desh Kalash from all 256 Mandals of Delhi. Program coordinator and state general secretary Kamaljit Sehrawat, and general secretaries Harsh Malhotra and Yogendra Chandolia were also present on the occasion.

Speaking to ANI, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said, "The soil brought from all the 256 mandals on the conclusion of the campaign of 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' is a unique effort. Within this diversity lies the voice of unity."

Vinay Sahasrabuddhe further said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a philosophical Prime Minister and he works based on deep thinking. Prime Minister has proved this by presenting the formula of One India, United India. Youth have to understand the true meaning of diversity and for that, it is very important for India to remain India."

He said that the soil brought from every region of the country will be mixed in Delhi and it is Delhi's good fortune that just as the confluence of rivers forms a sea, similarly Delhi will also become a sea of confluence of those soils.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said that when people from all over the country offer soil from Amrit Kalash in 'Kartavya Path', the scene will be very unique.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that soil is being collected from over 25 crore houses in more than 6 lakh villages of the country to build 'Amrit Vatika' (garden), which has been conceived as a grand symbol of 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat'.

The garden will be developed at the National War Memorial in the national capital.

Under the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign, the urns brought from all over the country will be given a grand welcome through cultural programmes in Delhi. A massive programme will be organised with the aim of laying an inspiring foundation for the future by consolidating the unbroken legacy of the bravery of the immortal martyrs.

As a tribute to pay respect to freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the country, "Meri Maati Mera Desh", a nationwide campaign was launched on August 9, 2023.

This campaign is the concluding event of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,' which began on March 12, 2021, and has witnessed widespread public participation (Jan Bhagidari) with over 2 lakh programs organized across India. (ANI)

