Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 26 (ANI): Congress has appointed party leader BK Hariprasad as its new leader in Karnataka Legislative Council.

Prakash Rathod has been appointed as the chief whip and K Govindraj Deputy Leader of the party in Legislative Council.

Hariprasad is a former Congress general secretary and former MP. (ANI)

