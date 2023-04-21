Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], April 21 (ANI): Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) President Ajendra Ajay on Friday flagged off a batch of Char Dham Yatra buses from Maya Devi Temple premises in Haridwar.

Speaking on the occasion BKTC president said that the state government is committed to ensuring smooth and easy journeys for pilgrims and devotees.

Meanwhile, the portals of Yamunotri and Gangotri Dham will be opened for the devotees on April 22. While the doors of Kedarnath and Badrinath Dham will open on April 25 and 27 respectively.

A large number of buses of devotees left for Char Dham Yatra from Maya Devi premises and Kalu Siddha.

BKTC President Ajendra Ajay, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Lalitanand Giri Maharaj of Niranjani Akhara, Acharya Dayashankar Vidyalankar, founder of Ved Niketan, State Head of Dharma Jagran Manch Dr Rahul and BJP leader Rajpal Negi flagged off the buses filled with yatris.

On this occasion, BKTC President Ajendra welcomed the pilgrims from different states and wished them a prosperous journey.

He said that the state government is determined for a pleasant journey for the pilgrims. The travel arrangements are being continuously monitored by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

He said that the Chief Minister has urged everyone to have the feeling of Atithi Devo Bhava towards the passengers.

He expressed hope that this year the Yatra would touch new dimensions by breaking its old records for the number of devotees.

The Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand is one of the most popular Hindu pilgrimages in India. This pilgrimage is a tour of four holy sites - Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri - nestled high up in the Himalayas. (ANI)

