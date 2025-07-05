Kannur (Kerala), Jul 5 (PTI) Activists of the Kerala Students' Union (KSU), the student wing of the Congress party, staged a black flag protest against Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar in this northern district on Saturday.

The protesters accused the Governor of trying to "implement the RSS agenda" in universities across the state and raised slogans against him.

Television visuals showed two KSU activists suddenly jumping towards the Governor's convoy and waving black flags at his vehicle.

Arlekar was reportedly on his way to Taliparamba to attend a programme.

Police personnel were seen chasing the protesters, "forcibly detaining" them, and shifting them to a police vehicle.

In addition to the KSU, the Students' Federation of India (SFI), the student wing of the ruling CPI(M), has also been protesting against the Governor for some time, raising various issues, including the display of a Bharat Mata portrait at Raj Bhavan during official events.

