Kochi, October 31: The Kerala Police reiterated on Tuesday that they were convinced that the suspect, Dominic Martin, carried out the blasts in the Kochi Convention Centre, and so he was arrested. This blast was caused by a remote-controlled Improvised Explosive Device (IED), Kerala Police officials said.

According to the police, the accused also has the bills for the items purchased for the IED blast. Wherever Dominic purchased the goods, he made videos in those places. According to the police, "Dominic's mother-in-law was also present at the place where he had carried out the blast. The accused called his wife to prevent his mother-in-law from going to the spot but his wife did not pick up the call." Kerala Convention Centre Blast: Kochi Resident Claims Responsibility for Explosion During Christian Prayer Meet in Kalamassery, Surrenders Before Police.

Kerala Police suspects that he made the IED in one of his flats, which he had given on rent to boys working in a company. He went there on the pretence of getting work done during the day and made the IED.

The IED was kept in a bag and firecrackers and petrol pouches were also kept inside it so that it could catch fire after the blast. After the blast, the accused Martin rented a hotel named Miracle Residency in Thrissur and uploaded the video from the room there on Facebook.

After uploading the video, when he left the hotel within 15 minutes, the hotel staff asked the reason for leaving so early. The accused said that his family had met with an accident. The accused was shown arrested on October 30 around 6-7 p.m. and will be produced in court today. Kerala Blast: FIR Registered Against MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar for His Controversial Remarks on Convention Centre Explosions.

Police took the suspect, Dominic Martin to his residence in Athani, Ernakulam to collect more evidence. "Martin has been charged under UAPA, Explosive Act, sections 302 and 307. The arrest was registered at 7 p.m. yesterday. He will be presented before the court today," Kerala police officials stated.

