Thiruvananthapuram, October 31: The Ernakulam Central Police on Tuesday registered a case against Union Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar over a social media post on the Kerala blasts, after a few complaints came up against him. Those who have raised the complaint include the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee. The complaint was on his reaction in the social media soon after the Kochi blasts took place on Sunday at a congregation of Jehovah Witnesses which left three dead and around three dozen people injured. Kerala Convention Centre Blast: Kochi Resident Claims Responsibility for Explosion During Christian Prayer Meet in Kalamassery, Surrenders Before Police

Condemning the blasts, the minister had posted, "Price of appeasement politics of Cong and CPM will always be borne by innocents of all communities - That is what history has taught us. Brazen appeasement politics - shameless even by Cong/CPM/UPA/INDI alliance standards to invite Terrorist Hamas to spread hate & call for 'Jihad' in Kerala''. Kerala Convention Centre Blast: Eight-Member NSG Team Being Sent From Delhi to Inquire About Explosion in Kalamassery

This is the height of irresponsible madness politics. Enough ! "You can't keep snakes in your backyard and expect them only to bite your neighbors. You know, eventually those snakes are going to turn on whoever has them in the backyard" - Hilary Rodham Clinton". On Monday, he had slammed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and called him a liar, to which Vijayan hit back saying the MoS is not just spewing venom, but is highly venomous.

