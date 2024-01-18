Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Suraj Chavan and a close aide of party leader Aaditya Thackeray has been sent to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate till January 22 in the alleged BMC Khichdi COVID scam case.

Special Enforcement Directorate Court on Thursday issued the orders for the custody of Suraj Chavan. ED had asked for eight days of custody of Suraj Chavan in the court.

ED arrested Suraj Chavan in connection with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Khichdi COVID scam case on Wednesday night.

Chavan was alleged to have been involved in financial irregularities worth Rs 1 crore linked to the distribution of "khichdi" to migrant workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In June last year, ED conducted raids at 15 locations in Mumbai, including Suraj Chavan's residence and recovered documents in connection with the scam.

Reacting to the arrest of Suraj Chavan, an alleged close aide of Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray, Congress leader in charge of the Maharashtra unit Ramesh Chennithala said on Thursday that the central investigation agencies are targeting opposition leaders.

He asked whether any BJP worker was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) during the regime of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

"The opposition is being targeted by the CBI and ED. Is any BJP worker arrested by the ED?" Chennithala said. (ANI)

