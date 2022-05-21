Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 (ANI): The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday issued another notice to Amravati MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana regarding illegal construction in their house located in the Khar area of Mumbai.

Unsatisfied with the reply from the Rana couple over the notice on Friday, BMC again sent the notice, seeking a reply to the same and asking them to submit it within seven days of the receipt of the notice.

Rana couple themselves will have to remove illegal construction, otherwise, BMC itself will get the demolition done.

The BMC had already sent a notice to the couple recently arrested over the Hanuman Chalisa row under Section 488 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888, according to which, officials can visit any building and ascertain whether any illegal alterations have been undertaken.

The couple was arrested on April 23 from their Mumbai residence after declaring that they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's home in Bandra. They were booked in two FIRs lodged on charges of sedition, promoting enmity, and assaulting a public servant to prevent discharge of duty. (ANI)

