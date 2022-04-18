Ferozepur, Apr 18 (PTI) The bodies of a boy and a girl were found hanging from a tree near a canal in a village here in Punjab on Monday, with police suspecting it to be a case of honour killing.

The deceased are 17 year olds and their bodies were spotted by a villager, and he informed police, they said.

Later, senior police officials, including Deputy Superintendent of Police (Sadar) Satvinder Singh, reached the spot close to Suba Jadid village to take stock of the situation.

The bodies were sent to the civil hospital for postmortem, police said.

The boy was a resident of Hajara Singh Wala village and the girl was from Habib Wala village, police said.

The boy's family members, including his elder brother and mother, have alleged that he and the girl were killed by the girl's family members.

"Both of them were in love and families were aware about it. The family members of the girl had promised that their marriage would take place after two years," the boy's mother claimed.

She said that her son had left the house on Sunday around 10 pm saying that he was going to meet the family members of the girl.

"However, he did not return until morning after which we were informed by police that his body has been found hanging from a tree," the boy's elder brother said.

The boy's family members also alleged that the bodies were hanged from the tree to portray it as suicide. "We demand that police immediately arrest the accused," said the boy's mother.

When contacted, DSP Singh said that police were investigating the matter.

