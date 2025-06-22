Medininagar (Jharkhand), June 22 (PTI) Bodies of two minors who went missing from separate areas in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Saturday were recovered from a pond in the district's Medininagar town, a police officer said.

The pond is located in Kashinagar locality in Medininagar, the police officer said on Sunday.

The victims were identified as Arpit Dubey(6), a resident of Redma-Ranchi Road, and Aaro Tiwari (9) of Belvatika locality of Medininagar, the police officer said, adding that both of them had stepped out of their respective homes on Saturday evening but never returned.

The Officer-in-Charge of Medininagar Town police station, Rajesh Lal Rajwar, said the bodies were handed over to their families after post-mortem examinations at the Medinirai Medical College and Hospital.

As per the preliminary investigation, both the victims had lost their way, the police officer said.

An investigation is underway to find out how they drowned in a pond which was being dug.

Water had accumulated in a portion of the pond during recent incessant rainfall in the district, the police said.

