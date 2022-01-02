Kendrapara, Jan 2 (PTI) Bodies of two youths were found in a pond in Odisha's Kendrapara district in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

A motorcycle was spotted near the pond in Shyamasundarpur in Kendrapara Sadar police station area, following which the bodies were spotted, they said.

Also Read | Odisha Govt Withholds Decision To Reopen Schools for Class I to V As COVID-19 Cases Surge in the State.

It is being suspected that the victims on the motorcycle might have accidentally slipped into the pond and drowned. The bodies bore no injury marks, police said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem, police said, adding that a case of unnatural death was registered.

Also Read | Online Fraud In Navi Mumbai: Nerul Man Duped Of Rs 8 Lakh By Cyber Fraudster While Trying To Sell His Cupboard Online; Case Registered.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)