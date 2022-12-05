Hazaribag, Dec 5 (PTI) The body of a teenage girl, who was suspected to have been kidnapped and raped before she was killed, was on Monday recovered from a forest in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, a police officer said.

A police team led by Tatijharia Police Station Officer-in-Charge A Kumar rushed to the spot on being informed by villagers, who had gone to Kandapahari forest to collect firewood, and recovered the body of the 16-year-old tribal girl.

An investigation has begun to identify the accused and ascertain the motive behind the crime though it was being suspected that the victim was kidnapped and raped before she was killed by the accused apprehending that she might recognise him, the police officer said.

The body was sent to Hazaribag Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination, he said.

An FIR has been registered in this connection at the Tatijharia police station.

Superintendent of Police, Manoj Ratan Chothe, said the incident was being probed from all possible angles.

The police were also investigating how the girl, whose residence is located near the forest, disappeared from her house after she cooked and served dinner to her younger sister and mother on Sunday before she went to sleep in the adjoining room, SP said.

Family members found her missing from her room on Monday morning.

The victim's father and brother were not in the house as they were engaged in work outside home.

The SP said, "We have taken the matter seriously. An FIR has been lodged and the accused will not be spared.”

