Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 4 (ANI): In a shocking case, the body of a three-year-old girl was recovered from a field in Matehiya, Lakhimpur Kheri district on Thursday.

The deceased's father had approached the police alleging a resident of the same village had taken the minor girl along with him a day earlier and since then she had not returned home.

After an intensive search, the child's body was found lying barely 500 meters away from the house in a sugarcane field.

Satyendra Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP) said that the police will take strict action against those who are found guilty.

"The body has been sent for post-mortem. We are investigating the matter and stringent action will be taken against the accused," Singh told reporters here.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

