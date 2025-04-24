Chennai, Apr 24 (PTI) The mortal remains of Andhra Pradesh native S Madhusudhan, killed in the April 22 terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam, were flown here in the early hours of Thursday.

Chiefs of Tamil Nadu BJP and Congress units, Nainar Nagendran and K Selvaperunthagai, respectively, and AIADMK's KP Kandan paid tributes to the mortal remains of Madhusudhan.

The body, which reached here around 2 AM on Thursday, was later transported to Nellore in Andhra Pradesh by an ambulance.

Madhusudan, who was an IT employee from Nellore district, is settled in Bengaluru. PTI CORR SA

