Srinagar, Aug 28 (PTI) Police on Friday recovered the body of a panch affiliated with the BJP, who was reported missing 10 days ago from Khonmoh area of the city, from Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Local residents of village Dangam in Shopian informed the police that a body seemed to be buried inside an orchard at the village, a police official said.

Also Read | Karnataka: Clash Erupts Over Installation of 19th-Century Freedom Fighter Sangolli Rayanna’s Statue in Belagavi.

"The body was removed to hospital for legal formalities, including identification purposes," the official said.

He said the deceased man was identified as Nisar Ahmad Bhat (45), a panch affiliated with the BJP, who was reported missing since August 19 by his family at Panthachowk in the city.

Also Read | Samajwadi Party Leader IP Singh Deletes Derogatory Tweet on Sushant Singh Rajput After Being Trolled.

Police suspect that Bhat was kidnapped by militants and later killed in Shopian district.

"We are investigating all possible angles," the official added.

Militants have stepped up attacks on BJP workers, including panchs and sarpanchs, killing at least five people affiliated with the party. A Congress sarpanch was also killed in south Kashmir.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)