Nalanda (Bihar), May 17 (ANI): A COVID-19 victim's body was carried to a crematorium on a garbage cart of the Municipal Corporation for last rites on Sunday in Bihar's Nalanda.

A video went viral in which the Municipal Corporation workers can be seen carrying the body of the Covid victim on a garbage cart wearing a PPE kit. The body was taken to crematorium number 17 in Biharsharif.

The victim has been identified as Manoj Kumar, who died of COVID-19 on May 13.

Nalanda Civil Surgeon, Dr Sunil Kumar said that action will be taken against those who are involved in the incident after proper investigation.

"I have been told that the body of a Covid victim was carried to the crematorium on a cart. We have more than 200 vehicles to take bodies to the crematorium. A proper investigation will be done into the matter and action will be taken against those who are involved in the incident," said Dr Kumar.

According to the locals, the ward councilor of ward number 8 of Municipal Corporation was asked to perform the last rites.

People were told by the ward councilor that a committee has been formed for the last rites by the Municipal Corporation and the corporation will perform the last rites of the unclaimed bodies and the body will be taken from a municipal vehicle.

Earlier too, a few cases of carrying Covid victims body on garbage carts were reported from different parts of the country.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 82,487 active COVID-19 cases in Bihar, while 5,58,785 people have recovered from the disease so far.

According to the government data, the death toll has mounted to 3,743. (ANI)

