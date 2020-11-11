New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) The body of a 32-year-old man with gunshot wound to the head was found lying in his car in southwest Delhi's Chhawla area on Wednesday, with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide.

The deceased, Ravinder, was a resident of Ujwa village in southwest Delhi. He was self-employed, they said.

The body was found lying in his car and a country-made pistol along with an empty cartridge were also recovered from the vehicle. The car doors were found locked from inside, said Santosh Kumar Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka).

Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide but no suicide note has been recovered from the spot, he said.

The exact cause of death will be ascertained only after the post-mortem which will be conducted on Thursday, he added.

The man is survived by his wife and two children, police said.

