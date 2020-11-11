New Delhi, November 11: Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday said that in the wake of current pollution levels in Delhi, the second phase 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign will be launched from 16th November to 30th November. He thanked the people of Delhi for contributing and playing their part in switching their vehicles off on the traffic signals to combat pollution.

He said, "The two crore people of Delhi have to contribute and play their part to fight against it, our small contributions create a big impact. We want to appeal to the opposition to support us in fighting pollution. I also want to appeal to the people, please light diyas and not firecrackers, this fight is nothing without the support of the people." Arvind Kejriwal Launches ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ Initiative as Part of Delhi Govt’s ‘Yuddh, Pradushan Ke Viruddh’ Campaign to Tackle Air Pollution.

Gopal Rai said, "To control pollution levels in Delhi, Hon'ble CM Arvind Kejriwal launched the 'Yuddh, Pradushan Ke Viruddh' campaign. Under the campaign, various initiatives have been started to combat several internal sources of pollution in Delhi, and on-ground actions have been taken. The 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign has been launched from 21st October to 15th November, to combat the vehicular pollution in Delhi, under which the people of Delhi are contributing to fight pollution by switching their vehicles off on the traffic signals. I want to thank and congratulate the people of Delhi for their support in the campaign. In view of the current pollution situation in Delhi, the second phase 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign will be launched from 16th November to 30th November."

Like earlier, this phase will also aim to make people aware to switch their vehicles off on traffic signals, and around 2500 marshals will be deputed on the 100 junctions in 11 districts for the effective implementation of the campaign. Around 20 environmental marshals, each will be deputed on 10 major junctions. The joint monitoring system of the ACP, SDM, and Traffic Police will continue.

"The Delhi government has sprayed the bio-decomposer solution, developed by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Pusa, on 2000 acres of land across Delhi. This solution has converted the stubble into manure so that the burning of stubble can be prevented. To study the impact of the solution, a 15 member Bio-decomposer Impact Assessment Committee was formed with officials, MLAs, and 5 scientists from Pusa Agricultural Institute. The report of the impact of the solution in various areas across Delhi will be prepared by the evening, and we will submit the report to the CM tomorrow.

Gopal Rai said that an Anti-dust campaign has also been launched in Delhi. He said, "Through the Green App, we are being apprised that there have been some lacks in demolition and construction places. Actions on these have been initiated by PWD, DDA, MCDs, and other authorities. But I want to appeal to the people of Delhi, this fight against pollution cannot only be fought by the government alone. The two crore people of Delhi have to contribute and play their part to fight against it, our small contributions create a big impact. Please be aware and support the govt in controlling the dust pollution. We are also receiving complaints of garbage burning from various locations on the app. I want to tell the people of Delhi to keep uploading such instances and complaints on the app to make us aware of them and take action to douse the fire. I especially want to appeal to the youth to act on it so that small fires across Delhi can be stopped."

Gopal Rai said, "The Delhi government and the NGT have appealed to light diyas and not burn firecrackers this Diwali. Since the firecrackers have been banned, I feel the opposition leaders are not with this decision. I do not know how politically beneficial their statements are to them . The Centre has not done anything to stop stubble burning, brick kilns, thermal plants, also has not taken any action against pollution for 2 months. Pollution is affecting everybody, including you and it does not differentiate between AAP, BJP, or Congress. At a time when COVID is rising because of pollution, we have to be wary of such remarks. Either support us or stay calm and let us take action against pollution so that the lives of the people can be saved. We cannot do anything to fight pollution from stubble burning, but we want to control the internal sources of pollution in Delhi, and the use of firecrackers is a serious issue at the time of Diwali. We want to appeal to the opposition to support us in fighting pollution. I also want to appeal to the people, please light diyas and not firecrackers, this fight is nothing without the support of the people."