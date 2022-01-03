Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 3 (PTI) The body of a newborn was found inside a bag here, police said on Monday.

The incident was reported from Bachchan Singh Colony under Newmandi police Station on Sunday evening, they said.

A probe has been initiated, they added.

