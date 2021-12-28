Rewari (Haryana), Dec 28 (PTI) A newborn girl was allegedly tied to a stone and thrown into a canal in the Kosli area here, police said.

Passersby saw the body afloat in the canal on Tuesday and informed the police, they said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur Collector Karamveer Sharma Orders To Withhold Own Salary Over Failure To Dispose of Pending Complaints.

A police team reached the spot and took the body to its possession, a police official said.

Police said the girl was two days old.

Also Read | 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' Singer Sahdev Dirdo Grievously Hurt in a Road Accident; Condition Critical.

“We have kept the body in the mortuary and are trying for its identification. An FIR has been registered against an unidentified culprit at Kosli police station,” said Station House Officer Manoj Kumar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)