Gorakhpur (UP), Aug 27 (PTI) The body of a teenage girl with injuries on her neck was recovered by the police in Bari village under Ghughli police station limits in Maharajganj district on Saturday.

The deceased said to be of 18 years of age used to learn computers at an institute at Inderpur Chauraha of the district and as per her family members, she left her house on Saturday at 12.30 pm to attend computer coaching class and around 1.30 pm villagers noticed her body in an orchard.

"The girl was killed with a sharp edged weapon and injury marks were present on her throat. Police is trying to find out the cause behind the murder," SP Maharajganj Dr Kaustubh said.

Police recovered her cycle, sandals and bag at some distance from the body.

Police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination and initiated an investigation.

