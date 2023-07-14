Jaipur, Jul 13 (PTI) The body of an 18-year-old woman, who was allegedly abducted and attacked with acid, was found in a well in Rajasthan's Karauli district, police said on Thursday.

Opposition BJP leaders, including MP Kirodi Lal Meena, and the woman's family members staged a sit-in outside the hospital where the body has been kept for postmortem.

The family members have demanded immediate arrest of the culprit and compensation of Rs 50 lakh and a government job.

Nadauti SHO Babu Lal said the woman, a resident of Mohanpura of Todabhim area, had gone missing on Wednesday. Her family members in a complaint has said that she was kidnapped and later murdered, the officer said.

While speaking to reporters, BJP leader Meena claimed that the woman was abducted, raped and killed.PTI AG

