New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): A bomb threat was reported at the Tamil Nadu Bhawan in the national capital, prompting an immediate response from the Delhi Police and Delhi Fire Services.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said it conducted a check and found no suspicious item so far.

A search operation is underway.

Futher details awaited.

(ANI)

