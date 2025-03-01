Sukma, March 1: The bodies of two Naxals were recovered on Saturday following an encounter with security forces in the forested region under the Kistaram police station limits in Sukma district, officials said today. The encounter was underway this morning and a search operations are ongoing in the area. According to Sukma Police, acting on intelligence inputs about the presence of Maoists in the Kistaram area, a joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and CoBRA forces launched an anti-Naxal operation on February 28. Chhattisgarh Encounter: 5 Naxals Killed in Gun Fight with Security Forces in Bijapur.

"During the operation, an intermittent encounter has been taking place since this morning between security forces and Maoists. Intensive search operations are being carried out at the encounter site and nearby areas," officials said. Further details will be released after the operation concludes.

