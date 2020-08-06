Mumbai, Aug 6: Bombay High Court has allowed Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to carry out construction for Metro Line 4 in a mangrove buffer zone with certain restrictions and conditions.

"Authority (MMRDA) has approached this court by way of the present Writ Petition, seeking permission to execute the construction of work, set out hereunder, related to the Metro Line-4, which connects Wadala-Ghatkopar-Mulund-Thane-Kasarwadawali," the order read.

Also Read | Landslide Occurred in Chikmagalur, Karnataka Due to Heavy Rains, No Loss of Life or Property Reported: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 6, 2020.

The need to construct and expedite the implementation of the Metro Railway network in Mumbai and Mumbai Metropolitan Region is explained in the Writ Petition as follows--In the MMR region, the public transportation systems being, the Mumbai Suburban Railway Network, the BEST and other State Corporation-run bus services, limited ferry services, and limited Monorail services and the already implemented Mumbai Metro Rail Line-1, are overburdened and overcrowded, and the road network is severely congested, the order further read.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)