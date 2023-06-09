Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 8 (ANI): In yet another big relief to former Narcotics Control Bureau Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, the Bombay High Court has extended his prevention from arrest for another two weeks.

The Bombay High Court was hearing the Sameer Wankhede case on Thursday. It has now listed the next hearing on June 23. While Sameer Wankhede had filed the plea to quash the case registered by the CBI against him, the central investigating agency has appealed to the court to remove the protection he presently enjoys from being arrested.

The CBI pleaded to the court that there are very 'serious' and 'sensitive' allegations of bribery against Wankhede and hence the his relief from arrest should be denied. On the other hand, Sameer Wankhede's lawyer sought time from the court to amend the petition.

Earlier Wankhede told Mumbai Police that he was receiving threats through fake Twitter account in the name of gangster Dawood Ibrahim. Wankhede grabbed headlines two years back for arresting Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the Cordelia cruise drug bust. (ANI)

