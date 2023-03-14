Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14 (ANI): Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted relief to former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and his family in an alleged disproportionate assets case.

Bombay HC on Tuesday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe into the alleged disproportionate assets of Thackeray and his family.

While rejecting the PIL, the HC imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on petitioner Gauri Bhide.

In December last year, the division bench of Justices Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Valmiki Menezes reserved its order in Gouri Bhide's plea.

The Maharashtra government had informed the High Court in December that the Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police had initiated a preliminary inquiry into the complaint.

The Thackeray family opposed the PIL and sought its dismissal stating that such orders cannot be passed as the petition lacks facts and seeks to circumvent due process of law. (ANI)

