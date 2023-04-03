Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 3 (ANI): The Bombay high court on Monday dismissed bookie Anil Jaisinghani and his cousin Nirmal's plea seeking grant relief in the alleged case of bribery and blackmailing Amruta Fadnavis, wife of deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The accused in the case filed a petition in the Bombay High Court and calls the arrest illegal.

On April 1, a special court under the Prevention of Corruption Act rejected their bail plea.

In their petition filed in the HC through advocate Manan Sanghai, the Jaisinghanis claimed that their arrest was "illegal".

"Police had violated section 41 (arrest without warrant) and 41A (notice of appearance issued by investigating officer) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) while arresting, and hence, the sessions court's remand order should also be quashed," the plea said.

Anil and Nirmal were arrested in Godhra on March 19.

Based on a complaint by Amruta Fadnavis, the Malabar Hill police on February 20 booked Anil and his daughter Aniksha for allegedly trying to bribe and blackmail the complainant after threatening to make public some audio and video clips that would make it appear that the latter was accepting favours from Aniksha. (ANI)

