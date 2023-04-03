Mumbai, April 3: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Monday released the details and official notification for Combined Graduate Level Exam or CGL 2023 Examination. Candidates who are interested and eligible for the SSC CGL 2023 exam can visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. Candidates must note that the application correction window will remain open on May 7 and 8.

The application for SSC CGL 2023 exam began today. The last date to submit the application form is May 3. In its official notification, the Staff Selection Commission said that the SSC CGL 2023 Tier-I CBT exam will be tentatively held from July 14 to 27. On the other hand, the commission will notify the dates for the Tier II exam later. SBI Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for Over 1,000 Posts in State Bank of India; Know Eligibility, Monthly Salary and How To Apply.

The Staff Selection Commission will conduct the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2023 to fill various Group 'B' and Group 'C' posts in different ministries, Departments, and Organisations of the Government of India. Besides, the exam will also be held to fill positions in various Constitutional Bodies, Statutory Bodies, Tribunals, etc. The commission has at least 7,500 tentative vacancies for this year.

Steps To Apply for SSC CGL 2023 Examination:

Visit the official website of SSc at ssc.nic.in

Click on the registration link on the homepage

After registration, log in to the portal to apply for the SSC CGL 2023 Exam

Fill out the application form

Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee

Submit the form

Take a printout for future reference

Eligibility Criteria and Educational Qualification:

Candidates who are looking to apply for SSC CGL 2023 Examination must note that the age limit varies for different posts and ranges between 18-27, 18-30, 18-32, and 20-30 years. Meanwhile, the upper age limit has been relaxed for notified reserved categories. To apply for SSC CGL 2023 Examination, applicants must have at least a Bachelor's Degree. JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exam City Link Released, Admit Card to Be Out Soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in; Here’s How to Download.

For detailed post-wise qualifications, candidates are advised to check the official SSC CGL 2023 examination notification here. Candidates applying for SSC CGL 2023 Examination will have to pay an application fee of Rs 100. Applicants belonging to SC, ST, PwD, ESM, and women candidates have been exempted from paying the application fee.

