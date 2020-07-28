Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], July 28 (ANI): The Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court on Tuesday rejected the bail application of former Delhi University Professor GN Saibaba on medical grounds. He is serving a life sentence for alleged Naxal links.

Earlier on May 22, the Bombay High Court had dismissed parole application of Saibaba seeking to be released on parole on grounds of ill-health and also to visit his mother, who is suffering from cancer, in Hyderabad.

In 2017, Saibaba was awarded life imprisonment along with five others for his alleged links with Maoists under the Unlawful Prevention of Atrocities Act (UAPA), by a court in Maharashtra. (ANI)

