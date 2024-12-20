Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 20 (ANI): The Bombay High Court on Friday dismissed a plea challenging the tender awarded to the Adani Group for the Dharavi Redevelopment Project.

The petition was filed by a private firm that had contested the award, which followed the cancellation of a previous tender in 2019. The petitioner had called for a fresh tender, but the court dismissed the plea, granting significant relief to the Adani Group.

The Dharavi Redevelopment Project, one of the largest 'urban renewal' projects in India, has been surrounded by controversy. Adani Group's involvement in the project has raised questions, but the group maintains that it aims to restore the dignity of over a million residents of Dharavi.

Earlier this year, Adani Group Founder and Chairman Gautam Adani stated that the Dharavi redevelopment is not just about "urban renewal," but about "restoring dignity to over one million residents of our country." He underlined that the project is about creating an unmatched ecosystem of sustainable living and transforming the world's largest slum over the next decade. The Adani Group is working in partnership with the Maharashtra government on the project.

According to the agreement, the redevelopment will provide eligible residential tenants in Dharavi with flats that include independent kitchens and toilets. The minimum size of the new homes will be 350 square feet, which is reportedly 17 per cent larger than the average size in Mumbai's other slum redevelopment projects. The project, valued at Rs 23,000 crore, has faced opposition, with some alleging that it would disproportionately benefit the Adani Group.

However, DRPPL sources clarified that the railway land was acquired at a premium of 170 per cent above the prevailing market rates. Regarding concerns raised by Dharavi residents, they assured that the project follows government resolutions to ensure no displacement. Residents with tenements existing on or before January 1, 2000, are eligible for in-situ rehabilitation within Dharavi, while others will receive homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana outside Dharavi.

The project also reportedly follows strict Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards, aiming to plant thousands of trees to enhance green cover. Additionally, the project's focus on sustainability is evident, with over four million trees already planted across India, and the group is reportedly committed to planting one trillion trees.

In response to concerns about land allocation, sources close to the project clarified to ANI that the land will not be transferred to Adani directly but to the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRPPL). They assured that the prescribed procedures under the Maharashtra Land Revenue (Disposal of Government Lands) Rules, 1971, were followed.

Furthermore, it was suggested that the survey for the redevelopment should be conducted by the government instead of Adani. DRPPL also sources clarified that, as with other Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) projects in Maharashtra, the DRP, along with SRA, is surveying with third-party experts.

DRPPL's role is limited to facilitation, ensuring that the survey process is impartial and aligns with government standards. (ANI)

