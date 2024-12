Chandigarh, December 20: Indian National Lok Dal president and former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala died in Gurugram on Thursday, a party spokesperson said. He was 89. Om Prakash Chautala Dies: Former Haryana CM Passes Away at His Gurugram Residence.

Chautala, a five-time chief minister of Haryana and former deputy prime minister Devi Lal's son, suffered a cardiac arrest at his Gurugram home and was immediately rushed to hospital but could not be saved, the spokesperson told PTI.