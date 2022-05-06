Bengaluru [India], May 6 (ANI): Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday instructed officials to formulate an action plan by consulting experts from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to offset the destruction of forest bio-system in the state.

He was speaking at a meeting to review the progress of implementation of Budget programmes for the year 2022-23 related to the Forest department.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister said an action plan should be formulated and it should be implemented in a time-bound manner. "Grants have been provided for a World Bank-aided plastic management project. A specific plan should be drawn up for controlling the use of plastic and it should be implemented with people's participation. Precaution needs to be taken to prevent misuse of the sandalwood policy", said the CM.

He added that a grant of Rs 100 crore has been provided for building rail barricade walls to prevent man-animal conflict.

"Under the simplification of wood cutting and transport rules care should be taken to ensure it is not misused while simplifying the process to permit the farmers to cut the trees they have cultivated", he added.

"Streamline the processes in Pollution Control Board and curb corruption. The systems should be simplified," Bommai instructed.

To develop tourism, the officials have been asked to develop a bird sanctuary and butterfly park at Hidkal dam.

Forest minister Umesh Katti, Chief Secretary P Ravikumar, Development Commissioner Vandita Sharma and other officials were present at the meeting. (ANI)

