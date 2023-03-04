New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) A new book, written by IAS officer Ashish Kundra, portrays a picture of transformational change in Northeast India while capturing the essence of the region's history, its people, politics and growth.

"A Resurgent Northeast: Narratives of Change", published by HarperCollins India, chronicles the journey of the people of Northeast through Kundra's experiences as a policymaker and administrator in Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh.

"'A Resurgent Northeast is a narrative of the unfolding change in a region that has remained an enigma for people in the rest of India. For decades, an imagery of violence, strife, underdevelopment, and backwardness stuck with the Northeast. The reality of the new Northeast, a remarkable story of transformation, deserves to be shared with the rest of the world," Kundra said.

He added that the book is based on personal insights, gained through policy work over two different spells, spread across a time span of fifteen years.

"Conversations with people from different states of the region bring out its unique ethos and diversity. The timing of its publication is appropriate, as the Northeast opens its doors to tourism, travel and investment," Kundra, who is currently appointed with Delhi government as principal secretary, Transport, said.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu writes in the book's foreword that it embodies the rare view of an officer's mind while serving in a challenging terrain.

"His understanding of the complexity, diversity and challenges of this part of India was not that of an armchair bureaucrat, but someone who travelled to the remotest corners of the state... It is as much a personal narration by an officer, as it is a beautiful prose of the unfolding dynamics of change," Khandu writes.

The book will hit the stands on March 22.

