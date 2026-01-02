Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 2 (ANI): The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal, on Friday visited the Assam Book Fair at Khanapara in Guwahati, describing book fairs as "pilgrimage sites of knowledge" that nurture intellectual growth and a thoughtful society.

Addressing visitors and publishers at the fair, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "Books illuminate minds, cleanse thought and enrich society across generations. The collective body of literature reflects the conscience, creativity and imagination of a society and plays a vital role in building an intellectually progressive nation."

Also Read | 'Remove, Disable All Unlawful Content': MeitY Writes to X Over 'Misuse of Grok AI' for Obscene Content, Seeks Action Taken Report Within 72 Hours.

"Every step taken to promote reading is a firm step toward the intellectual advancement of a people," Sonowal added, urging the younger generation to cultivate a habit of reading. Sonowal said the enthusiastic turnout of readers at the fair reaffirmed that Assam is moving in the right direction as a society.

The Union Minister said books are gifts that can be opened repeatedly, each time offering new insight and perspective. He recalled the enduring legacy of Assamese cultural and literary icons who shaped the identity of the Assamese people through their words and ideas, carrying Assam's voice to the world.

Also Read | 'Only Marathi Mandatory in Maharashtra, No Other Language', Says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Quoting philosopher Francis Bacon's observation that "reading makes a full man," Sonowal cautioned against substituting deep study with fleeting digital consumption. "No matter how much we consume social media feed but it's only books which can complete us. Only reading can give depth, imagination and critical thought," he said.

At the same time, Sonowal acknowledged that technology has changed reading habits, noting that digital platforms such as e-books, audiobooks and digital libraries can complement traditional reading and make knowledge more accessible. The real challenge, he said, is to make reading joyful again, particularly for the youth.

Sonowal also highlighted the need to modernise libraries, especially in smaller towns, and to make Assamese literature more accessible in contemporary and reader-friendly formats. He spoke about the quiet conflict many young people face between aspirations for modern success and attachment to their mother tongue, emphasising that progress need not come at the cost of one's linguistic and cultural roots.

During his visit, the minister interacted with publishers and readers and purchased several books, including Mrito Ishwar by Prof. Bhawani Pegu, published by Banalata Publication, along with others like Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika by Anuradha Sharma Pujari, Bodhidrum - 2 by Haren Gogoi, Mayabini Raatir Bukut -- Zubeen r Jiwon aaru Gaan by Debajit Bhuyan; Mur Jail Jatrar Kahini by Babul Kumar Baruah. The purchases underscored his belief and keenness to reading and the promotion of Assamese literature. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)