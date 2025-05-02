New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): In a major infrastructure boost for the Northeast, the Centre has approved a project for development, maintenance, and management of a 166.80 km Greenfield High-Speed Corridor between Mawlyngkhung (near Shillong) in Meghalaya and Panchgram (near Silchar) in Assam, officials said on Friday.

They said the project will be implemented under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) and will have a total capital cost of Rs 22,864 crore.

According to officials, the critical infrastructure project will improve inter-city connectivity between Guwahati, Shillong, and Silchar, traversing through Ri Bhoi, East Khasi Hills, West Jaintia Hills, East Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya and Cachar district in Assam, reduce congestion on existing NH-06 and enhance transport infrastructure development in line with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan.

The proposed access-controlled four-lane highway will span 144.80 km in Meghalaya and 22.00 km in Assam. With an estimated civil construction cost of Rs 12,087 crore and land acquisition valued at Rs 3,503 crore, the project is expected to generate approximately 137 lakh man-days of direct and indirect employment.

The project will integrate several major highways, including NH-27, NH-106, NH-206, and NH-37, and is expected to handle daily traffic of 19,000-20,000 Passenger Car Units (PCU) by FY25.

The corridor will enhance regional logistics by reducing travel time, improving cargo movement, and supporting Meghalaya's cement and coal-based industries. It will also improve access to scenic destinations and regional airports, boosting tourism.

The route will connect key locations such as Diengpasoh, Ummulong, Phramer, Khlieriat, Ratachera, Umkiang, and Kalain, and improve access to Guwahati, Shillong, and Silchar airports.

Districts benefiting directly from the project include Ri Bhoi, East Khasi Hills, West Jaintia Hills, East Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya, and Cachar in Assam.

Officials said the corridor aligns with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan. It supports the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision by enhancing multi-modal connectivity, reducing logistics costs, and accelerating socio-economic development in remote and border areas.

They said that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways will oversee the implementation of the project.

Upon completion, the Shillong-Silchar Corridor will play a pivotal role in regional economic growth, improving connectivity between Guwahati, Shillong, Silchar, Imphal, Aizawl and Agartala. The project aligns with the government's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, enhancing infrastructure while generating employment and fostering socio-economic development in Meghalaya, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. (ANI)

