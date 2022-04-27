Srinagar, Apr 27 (PTI) The BSF on Wednesday distributed seeds and agricultural equipment to the farmers of Keran village along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district as part of the events being held in the country to celebrate 75 years of independence.

Raja Babu Singh, Inspector General (IG) of the border force in Kashmir, visited the village as part of a day-long tour of the area along with agriculture department officials, a senior officer said.

Singh interacted with the locals and chaired an event where seeds and agricultural equipment were distributed to the farmers of the area as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, he said.

IG Singh addressed the villagers and called them the "first line of defence and sentinels of the frontier”.

He said the Border Security Force cares for the border population and it aims to win their hearts and minds.

Keran village is on the banks of the Kishanganga river and there are about 18 villages in this bowl.

