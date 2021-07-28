Guwahati, Jul 28 (PTI) The Assam Police on Wednesday said it has prepared a collection of photographs of people, including those belonging to its Mizoram counterpart, who allegedly fired on its personnel during the July 26 border clash and announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for information leading to the arrest of each of the accused.

The police have also registered a case under various IPC sections including 302 (murder) and other Acts in connection with the killing of six police personnel during the violence, Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) G P Singh said.

Altogether seven people - six policemen and a civilian - were killed and over 50 people, including the Cachar district superintendent of police, were injured in the violent clash near the inter-state border on Monday.

An Assam Police team, including officers of the CID, are leaving for New Delhi to take "lawful action relating to the conspiracy behind the incident in the light of a media interview" by a Mizoram MP, Singh tweeted.

"Assam Police has prepared a picture gallery which is being further updated of Mizoram Police personnel and civilian miscreants who fired at @assampolice on July 26th. They would be brought to law," he said in another Twitter post.

"@assampolice also announces a reward of INR 5 lacs for information leading to arrest of each of the individuals involved in the barbaric killing of the Assam Police personnel on July 26th 2021," he tweeted.

The special DGP said that the incident took place at the Inner Line Reserve Forest area of Cachar district, along National Highway 306, around 1.7 km southwards from the Lailapur police post.

A case was filed in Dholai police station in this regard on July 27, he said.

