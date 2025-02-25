Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 25 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader N Ramachander Rao on Tuesday lashed out at the opposition DMK and AIADMK for playing with the sentiments of the people over language over the three language policy row.

He further stated that the New Education Policy (NEP) was the best policies seen by the people and was aiming to promote both mother tongue and national link language --English.

Speaking to ANI, Rao said "Both DMK and AIADMK play with the sentiments of the people over language... The New Education Policy is one of the best policies ever seen by the people, which is also going to promote the mother tongue as well as the national link language, English... It should be encouraged..."

Further, he stated that both the parties failed to see the national interest and criticised the policy for their political gains.

"Both the parties fail to see the national interest and hence criticise the policy and try to use it for their political gains..." he further said.

Meanwhile, actor turned-politician Ranjana Nachiyaar resigned from Bharatiya Janata Party's membership. In her resignation, the politician stated that the three language imposition was a wrong.

Earlier, AIADMK MP M Thambidurai accused the ruling DMK government of using the language issue as a political tool ahead of elections.

Speaking to the media, the AIADMK MP criticised the state's stance on the New Education Policy (NEP), pointing out that the government allows CBSE schools, which include multiple languages, yet raises concerns over Hindi.

"The present state government is giving permission to many CBSE schools. Let Stalin insist on withdrawing all the CBSE schools in Tamil Nadu, then the language problem would be solved. There are all the languages in the CBSE schools, if they come then the National Education Policy comes. Why can't the ministers take a stand that there must be only two languages? You (the state government) have allowed CBSE schools. The Hindi language and the National Education Policy come with it," he said. (ANI)

